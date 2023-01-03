Reports state that Sen had been sick for some time and was admitted to a private hospital on December 29 after catching a cold.

Noted Rabindra Sangeet exponent Sumitra Sen passed away in Kolkata Monday. She was 89. Her daughter Srabani Sen took to the social media platform Facebook to inform of her death.

“Mother left us today at dawn,” Srabani wrote in Bengali. Reports state that Sumitra Sen died due to a heart attack after her organs started failing due to an infection.

Reports said that Sen had been sick for some time and was admitted to a private hospital on December 29 after catching a cold. She was diagnosed with bronchopneumonia, a condition where the lungs are infected and gradually fill with fluid. As complications from her condition arose, the singer's family brought her back home after a consultation with her doctors. Sen was also suffering from age-related ailments.

Recording more than 150 Rabindra songs in her life, Sumitra Sen also lent her voice to 16 movies in Tollywood. She received several awards and recognition for her contributions to music, including the 'Sangeet-Natak Academy’ award for lifetime contribution. Learning music from her family, she passed on lyrical and classical training to her daughters Indrani and Srabani, who both became singers as well.

Fans, well-wishers and more expressed their condolences at the passing of the legendary singer.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of eminent musician Sumitra Sen. She breathed her last in Kolkata today. She was 89 years old. Sumitra Sen, the foremost artist of Rabindra Sangeet, has been enthralling the audience with her own singing for decades,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, reported Aaj Tak Bangla.