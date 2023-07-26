Veteran Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies at 64: A look at his top songs

Surinder Shinda was born in Choti Ayali Village in Ludhiana District on May 20, 1959 as Surinder Pal Dhammi. Coming from a Ramgharia Sikh family, he garnered massive popularity as an iconic performer of Punjabi folk music.

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda died at the age of 64 on Wednesday, July 26, after a prolonged illness. The veteran singer passed away at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, where he was undergoing treatment. The hospital officials confirmed the news of the singer’s demise on Wednesday morning.

Earlier this month, Surinder Shinda’s son Maninder shared about his father being admitted to the hospital for treatment. On July 11, the popular singer was admitted to the hospital after having a severe stomach ache. Days before getting admitted the popular singer had undergone surgery.

After the demise of Shinda, tributes poured in from singers, politicians and his fans.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tweeted, “Very sad to hear the news of eminent singer Surinder Shindaji's death...the loud voice of Punjab has gone silent forever”

Former Deputy CM of Punjab and President of Siromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal also paid tribute to the legendary singer.

“Deep condolences to the fans & the family of legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda. His contribution to Punjabi music is priceless. He had an incredibly powerful voice. Shinda ji will be missed by millions of his fans around the world. May his soul rest in peace,” tweeted Badal.

Saregama too condoled the death of the veteran singer. "An unforgettable icon in the music industry, Your melodies will continue to live on and inspire us," Saregama tweeted.

Here’s a list of Surinder’s hit songs that you can listen to remember the work of the legendary Punjabi singer.

“Put Jattan De” was released in 1981 and was sung by Surinder Shinda.

Another popular song by Surinder Shinda was “Jeona Maurh”, which was released in 1985.

“Jattiye Ni Jattiye” was released in 1994.

“Teeyan Longowal Diyan” by Shinda was released in 1999.

“Jatt Dil Lai Gaya” was released in 2011 by Shinda under the music label of Anand Audio.