Veteran Pakistani actor Qavi Khan passes away at 80

Pakistani actor Qavi Khan passes away at 80 after battling cancer. He was a veteran in the entertainment industry and was recognized with numerous awards for his contribution to Pakistani cinema and television.

Veteran Pakistani actor Qavi Khan passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday. The news was confirmed by Muhammad Ahmad Shah, President of Arts Council Karachi, who stated that the celebrated actor had been living in Canada for his treatment and was believed to be suffering from cancer. Khan is survived by four children.

Qavi Khan, a Yousufzai Pathan, is known for being one of the first actors on Television. Born in Peshawar, he began his career with Radio Pakistan before moving to Lahore.

He worked in over 200 films and TV plays since the mid-1960s and was considered a stalwart of the Pakistani entertainment industry. His most notable work includes the police drama serial Andhera Ujala and TV drama Lakhon Mian Teen.

The actor's contribution to the entertainment industry was immense, and he was recognized with awards such as Sitara-e-Imtiaz and President’s Pride of Performance. He excelled in films, TV, stage, and radio.

In March 2011, an event was held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) auditorium, Islamabad, to honour Qavi Khan's achievements and celebrate the veteran actor's contribution to Pakistani cinema and television.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the death of actor Qavi Khan, calling it an irreparable loss to the arts sector. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and singer Ali Zafar also expressed their condolences on social media.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Fizza Ali Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi's Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, which also starred actors like Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa.

On the small screen, his last project was Urwa Hocane and Ali Rehman Khan's Meri Shehzadi. Khan essayed Hocane's grandfather on the television show. However, he had to leave the project due to his ill health.

The time and date of the funeral of the legendary actor will be announced later by his son, Adnan Qavi. Qavi Khan will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the entertainment industry in Pakistan.