Veteran actor Tabassum dies at 78 due to cardiac arrest

Veteran actor Tabassum passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest, her son Hoshang Govil said on Saturday. She was 78.

The actor known for her work as a child artiste was admitted to a hospital a few days back. “She had gastro problem and we went there for check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night,” Hoshang told PTI.

As a child artist, Tabassum was known as Baby Tabassum. She also hosted the popular Doordarshan celebrity talk show "Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan" from 1972 to 1993.

Tabassum made her film debut as a child actor with Nargis (1947), followed by Mera Suhaag (1947), Manjhdhar (1947) and Bari Behen (1949). Later in Deedar (1951). Her last film appearance was in Swarg (1990).

Tabassum had last tweeted on November 17 appreciating director-producer Karan Johar and actor Twinkle Khanna for their appearance on a talk show called The Icons.