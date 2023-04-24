Since making his acting debut in the 2012 movie Student of the Year, Varun Dhawan has explored a variety of genres and roles. Let's delve into some of the lesser-known facts about the actor along with his upcoming movies and celebrate his birthday in a unique way.

Actor Varun Dhawan has carved a niche for himself in the film industry with movies like Badlapur, October, Dilwale, Sui Dhaaga, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Jug Jug Jeeyo and many more. Since making his acting debut in the 2012 movie Student of the Year, Varun Dhawan has explored a variety of genres and roles. Varun Dhawan has also played a variety of unconventional and versatile roles over the course of her career.

From his educational background to philanthropic work, the actor’s life is full of fascinating stories that provide insight into his character and personality. So, as Varun turns a year older on April 24, let's delve into some of the lesser-known facts about the actor along with his upcoming movies and celebrate his birthday in a unique way.

As a teenager, Varun went to the United Kingdom to study Business Management at Nottingham Trent University and worked part-time handing out flyers for a nightclub.

Varun is a big fan of Govinda and paid tribute to him by starring in the movie Main Tera Hero.

David Dhawan, Varun's father and a director, refused to launch his son's acting career and wanted him to make it on his own.

David Dhawan affectionately calls Varun ‘Pappu’.

According to Ileana D'Cruz, Varun is obsessed with his hair and spends a lot of time in front of the mirror to make it perfect.

Upcoming movies of the actor

Bawaal

Varun will star in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial film Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Parth Siddhpura, Gunjan Joshi and Aariz Saiyed in crucial roles. The plot of the action-romantic movie centres around a man who lives in a small town and falls in love with the most attractive woman in the town. He dreams of marrying her as he believes it will help him elevate his social status. The film is currently in its post-production and is expected to release on October 6, 2023.

Sanki

Varun Dhawan will also star in Anurag Singh’s upcoming thriller film Sanki. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The storyline will follow a police officer who retires following an accident that occurred during a case investigation. After several years, he is compelled to revisit his past when he recounts the tale to his friend's child. The project is currently in its production stage.

Call Me Bae

Call Me Bae is TV series that stars Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Juhi Babbar and Neelam Kothari in crucial roles. Bae, a billionaire fashionista, gets disowned by her ultra-wealthy family due to a scandalous incident. For the first time, she is left to take care of herself. During this journey, she defies stereotypes and uncovers her true identity. The project is in its production stage.

Citadel - Indian Version

Varun Dhawan will share the screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Indian version of Citadel, by Raj and DK.