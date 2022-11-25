Love pours in for Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya; Twitter says “must watch”

English
    entertainment News

    Read Time
    4 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Nov 25, 2022 5:37 PM IST (Published)

    Producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik reunited to make Bhediya after the success of the 2018 movie Stree. According to critics, Bhediya while being in the same zone as Stree, is different in spirit, substance and style.

    At a time when Bollywood movies are failing to impress the audience, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya, which released in the theatres on November 25, received immense appreciation from fans for its storyline and special effects. Netizens have lauded Dhawan’s acting, calling it his 'finest performance' to date.

    In Bhediya, Dhawan plays the role of a man who is bitten by a werewolf and turns into one.


    In Bhediya, Dhawan plays the role of a man who is bitten by a werewolf and turns into one.

    “#Stree. #Bala. Now #Bhediya. Director #AmarKaushik gets it right yet again,” movie critic Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter appreciating the novel concept, cutting-edge VFX and super finale.

    Also Read: The Swimmers movie review: An exquisite story of the human spirit

    Calling Bhediya a “magnificent creature comedy”, another film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote that the director executed the concept of Man vs Nature in an “engrossing and entertaining manner”. He said the VFX and 3D effects were top notch.

    Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) said the movie was a mega entertainer and an extraordinary story. Thanking the director for making another gem, Kaur said it’s a “film NOT to be missed on the big screen”.

    “#Bhediya is a masterpiece and one of the best films of 2022. Gripping screenplay with scary scenes is usp of film,” another user Alankar Singh (@alankar6427) tweeted.

    Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kardashians among most-followed celebrities on Instagram in 2022

    While congratulating the entire team of Bhediya for the excellent work, one user Venkatesh Palika (@VenkateshPalik1) said: "Mesmerising performance by @Varun_dvn and excellent cinematography.”

    User Vishal (@vishalandcinema) said the unique story was well played out by the director. “It’s dark and gruesome at times. I hope people don’t compare with Stree too much cos that experience was something else, this is something else.”

    User Neetu Kumar (@neetukumar02) said while Kriti Sanon was impressive, "@Varun_dvn performs his best."

    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
