Love pours in for Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya; Twitter says “must watch”

Producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik reunited to make Bhediya after the success of the 2018 movie Stree. According to critics, Bhediya while being in the same zone as Stree, is different in spirit, substance and style.

At a time when Bollywood movies are failing to impress the audience, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya, which released in the theatres on November 25, received immense appreciation from fans for its storyline and special effects. Netizens have lauded Dhawan’s acting, calling it his 'finest performance' to date.

In Bhediya, Dhawan plays the role of a man who is bitten by a werewolf and turns into one.

“#Stree. #Bala. Now #Bhediya. Director #AmarKaushik gets it right yet again,” movie critic Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter appreciating the novel concept, cutting-edge VFX and super finale.

Calling Bhediya a “magnificent creature comedy”, another film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote that the director executed the concept of Man vs Nature in an “engrossing and entertaining manner”. He said the VFX and 3D effects were top notch.

#BhediyaReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #Bhediya is a MAGNIFICENT creature comedy. @amarkaushik executed Man vs Nature concept in a supremely engrossing & entertaining manner. VFX is truly WORLD CLASS with Top Notch 3d effects.Extra Half star for the EXTRAORDINARY Climax. Must Watch !! pic.twitter.com/pn4dC4dnEE— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 25, 2022

Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) said the movie was a mega entertainer and an extraordinary story. Thanking the director for making another gem, Kaur said it’s a “film NOT to be missed on the big screen”.

LOVEDDD #Bhediya!!!! What a mega entertainer and an extraordinary story!! Hugest congratulations to the entire cast and crew!! #AmarKaushik THANK YOU for yet another gem of a film from your “universe”!! A film NOT to be missed on the big screen!!! — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 24, 2022

“#Bhediya is a masterpiece and one of the best films of 2022. Gripping screenplay with scary scenes is usp of film,” another user Alankar Singh (@alankar6427) tweeted.

#Bhediya is masterpiece and one of the best film of 2022 Gripping screenplay with scary scenes is usp of film#Varundhawan deserve National award for his performance #kriitisanon is the real villain in film not curse of #BhediyaRating : 4.5/5Prediction : 205 cr net— Alankar singh (@alankar6427) November 24, 2022

While congratulating the entire team of Bhediya for the excellent work, one user Venkatesh Palika (@VenkateshPalik1) said: "Mesmerising performance by @Varun_dvn and excellent cinematography.”

Kudos to the entire team of #Bhediya just now finished watching the film.Mesmerizing performance by @Varun_dvn and excellent cinematography. Felt very happy with a good story selection.Enjoy the wild ride of #BhediyaMovie on big screens and experience it in 3D👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/rd5RmNO6CN — Venkatesh Palika (@VenkateshPalik1) November 25, 2022

User Vishal (@vishalandcinema) said the unique story was well played out by the director. “It’s dark and gruesome at times. I hope people don’t compare with Stree too much cos that experience was something else, this is something else.”

Just finished #Bhediya - Just syncing in… A unique story executed so well. It’s dark and gruesome at times. I hope people don’t compare with stree too much cos that experience was something else, this is something else. I liked it. Masses might not. Let’s hope for the best. — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) November 25, 2022

User Neetu Kumar (@neetukumar02) said while Kriti Sanon was impressive, "@Varun_dvn performs his best."