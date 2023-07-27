In Bawaal, the lead characters played by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor travel to the World War II site and visit a gas chamber in Auschwitz.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has stirred controversy over its storyline. A Jewish human rights group has demanded its removal from the streaming platform for trivialising the suffering of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust.

The movie was slammed by a section of audiences for depicting a scene related to the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz. Now, the Jewish human rights organisation Simon Wiesenthal Centre has written an open letter to Amazon Prime Video demanding the movie be taken down from the platform. The group also asked Prime Video to stop monetising Bawaal.

The organisation is dedicated to preserving the memories of those who were killed during the Nazi Holocaust. The Associate Dean of Simon Wiesenthal Centre and Director of Global Social Action, Rabbi Abraham Cooper has asked the OTT platform to stop monetising the movie with an immediate effect.

Rabbi Cooper alleged that the movie is a trivialisation of the sufferings and systematic murder of millions of victims in the Nazi Holocaust.

“By having the protagonist in this movie declare that ‘Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz,’ Nitesh Tiwari, trivialises and demeans the memory of 6 million murdered Jews and millions of others who suffered at the hands of Hitler’s genocidal regime,” Rabbi Cooper alleged in the open letter.

“Amazon Prime should stop monetising Bawaal by immediately removing this banal trivialisation of the suffering and systematic murder of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust,” Rabbi Cooper added.

In Bawaal, the lead characters played by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor travel to the World War II site and visit a gas chamber in Auschwitz. This sequence in the film is shown in a dream with the visuals of struggle in breathing. As the film proceeds, Janhvi’s character Nisha says, “We are all a little like Hitler, aren’t we?” while referring to human greed.

In another scene, the character also says, “Every relationship goes through Auschwit z” while referring to the struggles of all relationships.

This has come days after Varun Dhawan’s defence about his movie in which he mentioned in an interview, “Some people got triggered or sensitive about this.”

Dhawan compared his movie to English films where they can do everything and are allowed to take a leap while in Hindi films it doesn’t work like that. Apart from Varun Dhawan, Director Nitesh Tiwari also defended Bawaal and expressed his disappointment with the way people have understood it. He also clarified that this was never his intention.

Bawaal was released on July 23. Currently, the movie is streaming in multiple languages on Amazon Prime Video.