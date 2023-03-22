Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer ‘Bawaal’ gets new release date

The shooting for Bawaal was completed last year. After finishing the shooting in July 2022, This movie was earlier scheduled to be released in April 2023 but got postponed due to VFX and technical issues.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s latest romantic movie Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and k will now be released on October 6, 2023. The movie was earlier scheduled to be released in April 2023 but got postponed due to VFX and technical issues.

Making this announcement, production house Nadiadwala Grandson tweeted, "National Award-Winners Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari are back with Bawaal. Watch their epic creation on 6 October 2023 in theatres near you! Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.”

This movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. After the National Award-winning film Chichhore, starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, Bawaal is the second collaboration between the filmmaker and the famed producer.

ALSO READ |

Varun also tweeted about the film’s release date and said that this will mark his first movie with Janhvi.

#BAWAAL releasing on 6th October 2023First time teaming up with Janhvi ma’am andExcited to team up with the National Award winning team of #SajidNadiadwala Sir & @niteshtiwari22 Sir! @NGEMovies @earthskynotes @ashwinyiyer #Wardhanadiadwala — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 22, 2023

The film's story is based on a small-town youth who falls in love with the most beautiful girl in town. He wants to marry her one day because marrying her can elevate his social position.

Bawaal will be the first film of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor together. The film’s shooting was completed

The shooting for Bawaal was completed last year. After finishing the shooting in July 2022, Jahnvi Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note to the team members on Instagram.

“From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself every day that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it,” she wrote, sharing a photo from the sets of Bawaal.

View this post on Instagram

Janhvi also thanked director Nitesh Tiwari and co-star Varun Dhawan. She wrote, “I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created.”

Varun Dhawan was last seen in filmmaker Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya. Apart from Bawaal he has Amazon Prime’s new web series Citadel in the pipeline.