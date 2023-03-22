Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer ‘Bawaal’ gets new release date

The shooting for Bawaal was completed last year. After finishing the shooting in July 2022, This movie was earlier scheduled to be released in April 2023 but got postponed due to VFX and technical issues.
National Award-Winners #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 are back with #BAWAAL. Watch their epic creation on 6th October 2023 in theatres near you!Starring @Varun_dvn & #JanhviKapoor @earthskynotes @ashwinyiyer @WardaNadiadwala— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) March 22, 2023
My second association with Sajid sir and a rather intriguing one #BAWAAL starring @Varun_dvn & #JanhviKapoor will hit the theatres on 6th Oct 2023.#SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @earthskynotes @ashwinyiyer @WardaNadiadwala— Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) March 22, 2023
#BAWAAL releasing on 6th October 2023First time teaming up with Janhvi ma’am andExcited to team up with the National Award winning team of #SajidNadiadwala Sir & @niteshtiwari22 Sir! @NGEMovies @earthskynotes @ashwinyiyer #Wardhanadiadwala— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 22, 2023