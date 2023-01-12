Opening Day Box Office Collection: Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu go neck-and-neck

Despite the neck-and-neck competition at the ticket window, Varisu and Thunivu reportedly managed to register a solid opening at the box office with a gross collection of over Rs 42.5 crore on the first day together.

The Tamil film industry witnessed the clash of two top stars at the box office ahead of Pongal with the release of Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. Both films made an impressive debut in 2023 with a huge response from the audiences. The two much-anticipated movies hit the big screen on January 11 to a massive opening day collection.

Despite the neck-and-neck competition at the ticket window, Varisu and Thunivu reportedly managed to register a solid opening at the box office with a gross collection of over Rs 42.5 crore on the first day together.

Film trade tracking portal Andhra Box Office tweeted that the opening day numbers of Varisu and Thunivu looked like the Ajith Kumar-starrer has won the first day of the battle with a collection of Rs 23 crore.

However, The Indian Express quoting industry data tracker Sacnilk reported that Varisu was marginally ahead of Thunivu with a collection of Rs 26.5 crore across India on day one compared to Rs 26 crore by Thunivu. According to Sacnilk, Varisu made Rs 17 crore in Tamil Nadu alone.

Ajith’s Thunivu is a heist thriller. It marked the third consecutive collaboration between Ajith, director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The action thriller’s cast also boasts of Manju Warrier, Veera, Bagavathi Perumal, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Mahanadi Shankar, Chirag Jani, Prem Kumar and GP Muthu

On the other hand, Vijay’s Varisu has been released in both Tamil and Hindi languages while the Telugu version will hit the big screen on January 14. This marks Vijay’s Tollywood debut.

Varisu is a family drama about a son taking over his father’s business empire while dealing with opposition from two elder brothers. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The star cast of the film also includes Jayasudha, Shaam, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Ganesh Venkatraman, Khushbu, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan and SJ Suryah.

This box office clash between the two superstars took place after a gap of nine years. The last time they came face to face was in the 2014 Pongal season when Ajith's Veeram and Vijay's Jilla hit theatres on the same day.