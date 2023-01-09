Fans have showered their love in the comment section. The clip has clocked more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. The official trailer of Varisu was released by its makers last week. Now, the Hindi version of the trailer has been released on YouTube. Going by the trailer, Vijay’s character is rebellious and is only close to his mother in the family. However, Vijay’s character ultimately shows up to save his family business in the end. The Hindi version of Varisu’s trailer has been very well received on social media and has gone viral on YouTube with over 2.2 million views in just 24 hours.

A fan wrote, “No Bollywood, No Hollywood. Only Thalapathy Vijay.”

Another fan wrote, “Not only Tamil fans but Hindi audiences also like Vijay anna.”

One YouTube user proclaimed that “no one can match the energy levels of Vijay. Acting, Dance, Action and personality.”

The trailer has also created a tremendous buzz on Twitter as well.

A user shared a short clip of the trailer and wrote, “Asli Khiladi #ThalapathyVijay! This portion from the #Varisu Hindi trailer = Goosebumps.”

In addition to high-octane action scenes, Varisu has plenty of drama as well.

Fans are also impressed by Vijay’s sizzling chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna in the trailer. The action drama is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and is being presented by Goldmines Telefilms Private Limited and Dil Raju. Veteran actor Prakash Raj will be seen in the film as the main villain. The film will be released on January 13. It will also mark Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s first collaboration.