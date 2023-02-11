Valentine's Day – Top 10 movies to watch with your partner

On Valentine's Day, one of the best ways to spend time with your partner is to watch a movie together. What better than watching romantic movies with your partner on and around Valentine’s Day? Here are some of the best romantic movies to watch with your partner on February 14.

Titanic

James Cameron’s Titanic made a million eyes tear and hearts swell. The love story of Leonardo Di Caprio as Jack Dawson and Kate Winslet as Rose DeWitt-Bukater is considered among the best.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

While Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is completely different from Titanic in setting and plot, the themes and cultural impact of the two movies are similar. Simran and Raj’s love story is as evergreen as ever.

Jab We Met

Jab We Met stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in leading roles. Rife with comedy and great chemistry, the movie has been called one of the best romance movies from India.

Veer-Zara

Veer-Zara marked Yash Chopra’s directorial return after a brief hiatus. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the movie is full of sentimentality, love and emotion. Even nine years later, the reunion between Veer and Zara can bring tears.

The Notebook

Based on Nicholas Spark’s 1996 novel of the same name, The Notebook stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams and chronicles the journey of a young couple falling in love.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind stars Jim Carrey in one of his rare non-comedic roles alongside Kate Winslet as the movie explores the question of whether love is worth the pain of heartbreak.

Brokeback Mountain

Brokeback Mountain stars Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, and Michelle Williams and is a tender and heart-breaking exploration of the romantic relationship between two cowboys.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a movie about love triangles and stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles, along with Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan. The directorial debut from Karan Johar, the movie has plenty of iconic romantic scenes that are still loved today.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!

Starring Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! is one of the most iconic movies from Bollywood. The biggest blockbuster of its time, the movie explores Indian wedding traditions and marriage through the lens of a couple who falls in love and later experiences a tragedy.

Up

While Up may not be considered a romantic movie, it may find a place on this list. The movie’s 10-minute-long opening sequence has no dialogue and yet it is able to reduce anyone to tears by following a couple's life from their first meeting to their golden years. The short scene has been recognised as a cultural milestone and still functions as one of the most beautiful depictions of the longevity of love.