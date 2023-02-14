Valentine's Day Special: Hilarious memes to share with your single friends

Here are some cute and funny Valentine's Day memes that you can share with your single feinds, who haven't been struck by Cupid's arrow.

While Valentine's Day means romantic date nights or getaways for loved-up couples, for those who are single, the chocolates, flowers, V-day candles, and hype around the day can be overwhelming. This may not be the best week for singles, but there is no harm in cracking up with these hilarious Valentine's Day memes.

Here are some cute and funny Valentine's Day memes that you can share with your single feinds, who haven't been struck by Cupid's arrow. And for those who are desperately seeking for love, you never know, it could be found at your closest grocery. Let's take a look at these funny memes.

this is very rare, and now we can officially congratulate milk on Valentine's Day!.. #MEMES pic.twitter.com/98GucP8i00 — Egor Mikhaylov (@real_egorm) April 19, 2021

For those who have to go through the pain of working on Valentine's Day, here's something relatable.

Here's something for those who are single, don't have to work, but have to make it through the day simply by locking themselves at home.

This is the funniest single Valentine’s Day meme I’ve seen in 29 years.... pic.twitter.com/BUMkqwUq68 — Theresa Perugini (@theresa2010) February 6, 2021

A little tease and burn is always allowed, especially for singles on Valentine's Day.

For the warriors who put a valiant effort but failed.

Share an impossible task with your single friends to help them stay single forever.

Guess I'll be single forever then. (FB: Gym Memes) pic.twitter.com/X8bjAiYb0I — Betches (@betchesluvthis) August 9, 2017

The ultimate single on Valentine's Day meme is here.

Who said a perfect date for singles doesn’t exist on Valentine’s Day?

View this post on Instagram

Valentine’s Day is celebrated in honour of one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine. With time the day has become more of a commercial celebration of romance and love across the world.