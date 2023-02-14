Valentine's Day Special: Hilarious memes to share with your single friends

Here are some cute and funny Valentine's Day memes that you can share with your single feinds, who haven't been struck by Cupid's arrow.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation
Feb 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Sushma Swaraj's 71st birth anniversary: A look at her achievements
Feb 14, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
This $14 billion heavy-weight fund manager believes Asian Tigers present the next big opportunity
Feb 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive
Feb 13, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
this is very rare, and now we can officially congratulate milk on Valentine's Day!.. #MEMES pic.twitter.com/98GucP8i00— Egor Mikhaylov (@real_egorm) April 19, 2021
Valentine's day plan: Work ✅ pic.twitter.com/GIypsgeCR9— Mango (君)🥭🤡 (@beautyghost97) February 8, 2022
This is the funniest single Valentine’s Day meme I’ve seen in 29 years.... pic.twitter.com/BUMkqwUq68— Theresa Perugini (@theresa2010) February 6, 2021
All the singles comment 🥲 below! #ValentinesWeek #Valentines #ValentinesDay #Single #RoseDay #ProposeDay #ChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/5tmkeaNvIp— India Forums (@indiaforums) February 6, 2023
Guess I'll be single forever then. (FB: Gym Memes) pic.twitter.com/X8bjAiYb0I— Betches (@betchesluvthis) August 9, 2017
Me, every Valentines day since 1994 #ValentineswithNobody pic.twitter.com/zP7lY03eEM— UncleWaffler (@AubreyNhla) February 14, 2020