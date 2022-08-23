Mini zoo, etc: 5 quirky facts about Vaani Kapoor on her birthday

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Happy birthday Vaani Kapoor. The actor’s life outside Bollywood makes for interesting reading.

Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor has been part of several blockbusters. With her brilliant performances in films and her striking looks, she has garnered a huge fan base, though she has not worked in that many films. The actor celebrates her 34th birthday today, August 23.

On her birthday, here is a look at five interesting facts about Vaani Kapoor.

She grew up in a ‘mini zoo’

In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Vaani Kapoor said that she grew up in a sort of “mini zoo.” Her father used to run an NGO that helped animals, so she spent most of the time during her childhood surrounded by animals. In the interview she said, “It was like a mini zoo. My only friends were ducks, dogs, monkeys, horses, rabbits… We had more than 70 dogs and numerous cats at our farm. And I would even pick puppies up from the gutter and bring them home.”

2. Tamil heroine

Not just in Bollywood, but Vaani Kapoor has worked in a Tamil movie as well. She played the female lead in the Tamil film, Aaha Kalyanam, which was an official remake of Band Baaja Baaraat.

3. BA in tourism

Vaani Kapoor completed her BA in tourism from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

4. Hotel worker

She was an intern at the Oberoi Hotels and Resorts in Jaipur and worked at the ITC Hotel before entering Bollywood.

5. Small screen

During her career in modelling, Vaani Kapoor successfully auditioned for the 2009 Sony TV series Specials @10, where she played the role of the protagonist in one of the series segments Rajuben.