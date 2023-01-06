From Uunchai to Pale Blue Eye, here’s what’s dropping on OTT this Friday

The first weekend of January has a lot in store for binge watchers. The week started with the release of the much-awaited Season 2 of Shark Tank India. While there is not much coming to the theatres this week, Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot and Amitabh Bachchan’s Uunchai feature on OTT platforms. Here is a look at the top web series, movies and shows releasing on various platforms this week.

Fantasy Island – Sonyliv | January 2:

The new season of the reality show, Fantasy Island features Kiara Barnes, Roselyn Sanchez, Lindsey Kraft, John Gabriel Rodriquez and a few more names. The show takes the audience into the mesmerising world of Fantasy Island where the contestants will compete. (Image: SonyLiv)

Phone Bhoot – Amazon Prime Video | January 2 : The horror comedy film, Phone Bhoot features Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in major roles. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video this week. The film follows a trio of young ghostbusters who team up with a ghost to earn money. (Image: Youtube) The horror comedy film, Phone Bhoot features Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in major roles. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video this week. The film follows a trio of young ghostbusters who team up with a ghost to earn money. (Image: Youtube)

Shark Tank India Season 2 – SonyLiv | January 2: The much-awaited Shark Tank India Season 2 began this week on SonyLiv. The second season features entrepreneurs/ investors, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain. (Image: Instagram) The much-awaited Shark Tank India Season 2 began this week on SonyLiv. The second season features entrepreneurs/ investors, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain. (Image: Instagram)

Uunchai – Zee5 | January 6: Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa, the emotional drama Uunchai finally arrives on OTT this week. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film tells the tale of three friends who embark on an adventurous and difficult journey to the Everest Base Camp. (Image: Youtube) Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa, the emotional drama Uunchai finally arrives on OTT this week. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film tells the tale of three friends who embark on an adventurous and difficult journey to the Everest Base Camp. (Image: Youtube)

The Pale Blue Eye – Netflix | January 6: The new Netflix drama, starring Christian Bale, The Pale Blue Eye revolves around a retired detective who teams up with a stubborn West Point cadet to solve a complicated murder mystery. (Image: Youtube) The new Netflix drama, starring Christian Bale, The Pale Blue Eye revolves around a retired detective who teams up with a stubborn West Point cadet to solve a complicated murder mystery. (Image: Youtube)

Taaza Khabar – Disney+ Hotstar | January 6: Starring famous YouTuber and comedian Bhuvan Bam, Taaza Khabar is set to release on Disney+Hotstar this week. The comedy-drama will follow Vasant Gawde, a sanitation worker, whose life takes an interesting turn as he gets surreal powers. (Image: Youtube) Starring famous YouTuber and comedian Bhuvan Bam, Taaza Khabar is set to release on Disney+Hotstar this week. The comedy-drama will follow Vasant Gawde, a sanitation worker, whose life takes an interesting turn as he gets surreal powers. (Image: Youtube)

Mumbai Mafia: Police Vs The Underworld – Netflix | January 6 The show is a cop drama that is high on action. It is based in the ’90s when a group of brave city cops came together to stop organised crime in Mumbai. (Image: Youtube) The show is a cop drama that is high on action. It is based in the ’90s when a group of brave city cops came together to stop organised crime in Mumbai. (Image: Youtube)