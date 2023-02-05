Yogi Adityanath's advice to filmmakers over Pathaan controversy | Here's what he said

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement comes in the backdrop of a controversy over a song in Pathaan, wherein actress Deepika Padukone is seen in a saffron bikini.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cautioned filmmakers and directors against incorporating movie scenes that might trigger a controversy or "affect people's sentiments". He said this while reacting to the Pathaan movie controversy and the "boycott culture" in the Bollywood.

"All the artists and scholars should be respected. But at the same time, filmmakers should not put such scenes which can affect people's sentiments...Directors should keep in mind that they should not deliberately include a scene that might trigger a controversy," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Adityanath's statement comes in the backdrop of a controversy over a song in Pathaan, wherein actress Deepika Padukone is seen in a saffron bikini. Moreover, her sensual dance moves in the song irked many.

Politicians like Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the state legislative assembly’s speaker Girish Gautam had also opposed the song and asked for reshoots of the offensive scenes.

Pathaan hit the theatres on January 25 and has been getting an overwhelming response from all. The movie crossed Rs 700 crore globally in just nine days

Not just Pathaan, but other Bollywood movies such as Udta Punjab, Padmaatvati and Lal Singh Chadha drew flak and faced boycott calls for its content in the past.