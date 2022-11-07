Usha Uthup Birthday Special: 5 songs that prove her versatility is par excellence

By CNBCTV18.com

Usha Uthup, one of India’s iconic pop singers, turns 75 on November 7. Usha Uthup’s unique and powerful voice has helped her create a niche for herself in the music industry. From upbeat Bollywood tracks to classic jazz, the versatility she brings is amazing. Even today, her playlist is a quintessential party starter. Don’t you agree?

Usha Uthup’s voice reigned Bollywood music from the late 60s to the 90s. She has given Bollywood some of its most memorable disco pop songs. Let’s take a look at some of them:

1 Ramba Ho Ho

Composed by Bollywood’s disco pop icon Bappi Lahiri, Ramba Ho Ho in Usha Uthup’s scintillating voice was an instant party starter. From the 1981 movie Armaan, we still cannot stop ourselves from grooving to this track.

2 Hari Om Hari

Here comes another iconic collaboration of Bappi Lahiri and Usha Uthup. This song rightly gave a modern twist to Bollywood’s dance numbers. Hari Om Hari was featured in the 1980 film Pyaara Dushman.

3 Koi Yahan Aha

Mithun Chakraborty’s Disco Dancer was an iconic film. And a big credit goes to its music album. In the voice of Usha Uthup, Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nach e is a peppy track which has been ruling every party playlist ever since.

4 One Two Cha Cha Cha

Get up and tap your feet to the tunes of this wonderful song One Two Cha Cha. This song is proof of the versatility Usha Uthup brings to the table. It featured in the 1978 release of Shalimar.

5 Darling

Darlingggg! Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about Priyanka Chopra’s film 7 Khoon Maaf. Our desi girl’s dance moves when combined with Usha Uthup’s sensational voice gave us a blockbuster hit song, Darling. It was based on the Russian folk song Kalinka and was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

It is surely difficult to pick a favourite from Usha Uthup’s playlist, isn’t it?