Usha Nadkarni Birthday: Interesting facts about the veteran actress

One of the evergreen actresses in the Marathi film industry, Usha Nadkarni turns 76 today. Popular for her performance as 'Savita Deshmukh' in the popular soap opera 'Pavitra Rishta' alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Anikta Lokhande, Usha has also participated in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1.

Veteran Hindi and Marathi actress Usha Nadkarni turns 76 today (September 13). She rose to fame with her performance as ‘Savita Deshmukh’ in the popular soap opera ‘Pavitra Rishta’, which premiered on Zee TV in 2009. Having worked in the film industry since 1979, she’s worked in over 100 television shows and movies.

Born on 13 September 1946, Usha is one of the evergreen actresses in the Marathi film industry. She made her debut with Marathi film Sinhasan in 1979 and she went on to become one of the most popular actresses in the industry.

Usha participated in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1 in 2018, and she has become the oldest contestant to participate in the popular reality show.

She made her Bollywood debut with a supporting role in 1987 film ‘Pratighaat’. Her latest movie is Marathi thriller ‘Adrushya’. Some of her successful Hindi movies include ‘Vaastav-The Reality’, ‘Great Grand Masti’, and ‘Rustom’.

Her claim to fame was her role as ‘Savita Deshmukh’ in ‘Pavitra Rishta’ where she won several accolades for her performance, including the Zee Gold Best Actor In A Negative Role(Female) Award.

Though she is known as the typical onscreen mother-in-law and gained popularity for her negative characters, in real-life Usha is known for her loving and caring nature. She is loved by all in the industry and she maintains a very good relationship with all.

She also extends help and support to those in need. She’s been known to fight against the mistreatment of crew members on several occasions. She’s also offered financial help to several individuals from the film industry.

Usha is also a big foodie and especially loves to cook fish. The actress often brings home-cooked delicacies to the sets of her shows and film to share among the crew members, where she ensures that everyone gets to taste her food.