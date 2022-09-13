Emmy Award 2022: HBO’s Succession and Apple’s Ted Lasso win top prizes

By Reuters

Mini The 74th Emmy Award 2022 was held on Tuesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in which several celebrities were honoured.

The 74th Emmy Award 2022 was held on Tuesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in which several celebrities were honoured.

While Michael Keaton won the lead actor in a limited series for the show ‘Dopesick’, Murray Bartlett took home the trophy for supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie.

Best TV shows and performances are awarded Emmy Awards from the previous year in various categories. It covers drama, comedy, reality shows and more.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

Best drama series

"Succession"

Best comedy series

"Ted Lasso"

Best limited or anthology series

"The White Lotus"

Best comedy actor

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Best comedy actress

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best drama actor

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Best drama actress

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Best actor, limited series or movie

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Best actress, limited series or movie

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"