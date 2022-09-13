    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeentertainment News

    Emmy Award 2022: HBO’s Succession and Apple’s Ted Lasso win top prizes

    Emmy Award 2022: HBO’s Succession and Apple’s Ted Lasso win top prizes

    Emmy Award 2022: HBO’s Succession and Apple’s Ted Lasso win top prizes
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The 74th Emmy Award 2022 was held on Tuesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in which several celebrities were honoured.

    The 74th Emmy Award 2022 was held on Tuesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in which several celebrities were honoured.
    While Michael Keaton won the lead actor in a limited series for the show ‘Dopesick’, Murray Bartlett took home the trophy for supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie.
    Best TV shows and performances are awarded Emmy Awards from the previous year in various categories. It covers drama, comedy, reality shows and more.
    Following is a list of winners in key categories.
    Best drama series
    "Succession"
    Best comedy series
    "Ted Lasso"
    Best limited or anthology series
    "The White Lotus"
    Best comedy actor
    Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
    Best comedy actress
    Jean Smart, "Hacks"
    Best drama actor
    Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"
    Best drama actress
    Zendaya, "Euphoria"
    Best actor, limited series or movie
    Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"
    Best actress, limited series or movie
    Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    emmy awardsEmmy Awards winnersUSA

    Previous Article

    National Cinema Day in India now on September 23 — movie buffs have to wait for Rs 75 cinema

    Next Article

    Usha Nadkarni Birthday: Interesting facts about the veteran actress

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng