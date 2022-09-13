Emmy Award 2022: HBO’s Succession and Apple’s Ted Lasso win top prizes

Mini
The 74th Emmy Award 2022 was held on Tuesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in which several celebrities were honoured.
While Michael Keaton won the lead actor in a limited series for the show ‘Dopesick’, Murray Bartlett took home the trophy for supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie.
Best TV shows and performances are awarded Emmy Awards from the previous year in various categories. It covers drama, comedy, reality shows and more.
Following is a list of winners in key categories.
Best drama series
"Succession"
Best comedy series
"Ted Lasso"
Best limited or anthology series
"The White Lotus"
Best comedy actor
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Best comedy actress
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Best drama actor
Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"
Best drama actress
Zendaya, "Euphoria"
Best actor, limited series or movie
Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"
Best actress, limited series or movie
Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"
