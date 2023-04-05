Union Minister Anurag Thakur signs agreement with Amazon for collaboration in media and entertainment

Union Minister Anurag Thakur highlighted that the Indian media and entertainment industry is a key contributor to the country's economy, with original content made in India now at par with the US market.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur signed a memorandum of understanding with Amazon, the leading global online retailer, on Monday to collaborate on media and entertainment. The agreement will give more opportunities to Indian youth in the media and entertainment industry, according to I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra.

As part of the deal, Amazon will provide scholarships to students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and will telecast content from Doordarshan on its Prime Video platform. Amazon will also venture into manufacturing Fire TV sticks in line with the Make in India initiative.

Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President Public Policy at Amazon, said that the company aims to create two million jobs by 2025, with a considerable number of unicorns powered by the AWS cloud. Meanwhile, Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President of APAC at Amazon, revealed that 25 percent of the audience for Indian content is from outside India, and collaboration between creators, talent, and governance will strengthen the entire industry.

On the occasion, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan said that people in the remotest corners of the world are now singing songs and repeating dialogues from Indian content. Union Minister Anurag Thakur highlighted that the Indian media and entertainment industry is a key contributor to the country's economy, with original content made in India now at par with the US market. The success of "Elephant Whisperers" and "Naatu Naatu" is just the beginning.

Thakur also emphasised the importance of the Single Window System already available for film shootings. However, he cautioned that content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms should not promote abuse and vulgarity in the name of creativity, and that as OTTs grow, they must reflect the collective conscience of the country.