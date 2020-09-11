Entertainment
UNICEF appoints Ayushmann Khurrana as celebrity advocate for children's rights campaign
Updated : September 11, 2020 02:38 PM IST
Khurrana, who shares two children with wife Tahira Kashyap, said he is pleased to partner with UNICEF as he believes that every child deserves the best start in life.
With UNICEF, I look forward to supporting the rights of the most vulnerable children, so that they grow up as happier, healthier, educated citizens in nurturing environments free from violence,” he said.