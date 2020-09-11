  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

UNICEF appoints Ayushmann Khurrana as celebrity advocate for children's rights campaign

Updated : September 11, 2020 02:38 PM IST

Khurrana, who shares two children with wife Tahira Kashyap, said he is pleased to partner with UNICEF as he believes that every child deserves the best start in life.
With UNICEF, I look forward to supporting the rights of the most vulnerable children, so that they grow up as happier, healthier, educated citizens in nurturing environments free from violence,” he said.
UNICEF appoints Ayushmann Khurrana as celebrity advocate for children's rights campaign

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1%; support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1%; support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Hindustan Copper shares rally over 8% on sharp jump in Q1 profit

Hindustan Copper shares rally over 8% on sharp jump in Q1 profit

Investments by PE, VC funds more than halve to $1.9 billion in August: EY

Investments by PE, VC funds more than halve to $1.9 billion in August: EY

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement