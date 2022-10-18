Twitter sends hearts to granny in sari grooving at a BTS concert in Busan

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The video shows an elderly Indian woman dressed in a sari vibing to the music and dancing at the pre-gathering event before the concert.

BTS is one of the biggest bands in the world with millions of fans all over. Indians make up a significant part of the fanbase, which calls itself the BTS ARMY.

But while you would expect to see teens, Gen-Z and millennials grooving to the tunes of the Korean boyband, a grandma in her traditional sari is not what you expect to see at a concert. But that’s exactly what concert-goers witnessed at the BTS concert in Busan.

The video shows an elderly Indian woman dressed in a sari vibing to the music and dancing at the pre-gathering event before the concert. The video was shared on Twitter and quickly went viral.

Netizens were very much impressed. The K-pop group had been wrapping up the last leg of their 'Yet To Come' concert in Busan.

“Do we need a permission? Nope. Just dance, sing, and enjoy,” read the tweet.

Many complimented the woman for representing Indians and traditional attire at an unexpected place like a BTS concert.

Some Indian BTS fans also got to gripe about the fact that BTS has not yet performed in India yet.

Others still cherished the fact that music can connect people across nationalities, age, and gender.

The K-pop band had reunited in Busan for a free concert to improve the city’s chances of netting the World Expo bid for South Korea.