Twitter sends hearts to granny in sari grooving at a BTS concert in Busan

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The video shows an elderly Indian woman dressed in a sari vibing to the music and dancing at the pre-gathering event before the concert.

BTS is one of the biggest bands in the world with millions of fans all over. Indians make up a significant part of the fanbase, which calls itself the BTS ARMY.

But while you would expect to see teens, Gen-Z and millennials grooving to the tunes of the Korean boyband, a grandma in her traditional sari is not what you expect to see at a concert. But that’s exactly what concert-goers witnessed at the BTS concert in Busan.

The video shows an elderly Indian woman dressed in a sari vibing to the music and dancing at the pre-gathering event before the concert. The video was shared on Twitter and quickly went viral.

Netizens were very much impressed. The K-pop group had been wrapping up the last leg of their 'Yet To Come' concert in Busan.

“Do we need a permission? Nope. Just dance, sing, and enjoy,” read the tweet.

Many complimented the woman for representing Indians and traditional attire at an unexpected place like a BTS concert.

So happy for auntyji..... she is representing us in a sari!! Way to go...👏U can take the girl out of the village but u can never take the bollywood dance out of the girl....kekekke. — ❁Juneᓚᘏᗢ🔗7G❁ (@JuneTalks2Walls) October 14, 2022

Fk yeahhhh, adult Indian armys represent! pic.twitter.com/ded0B8UKJH — Jungkook's clavicles⁷ (@Jeontherabbit) October 14, 2022

IS THAT A SAREE SHE'S WEARING AM I SEEING THIS R8? — military wifey⁷✊(ia) (@savagecat_07) October 14, 2022

@pjmluvebot look at the dadii I am crying — Lee (@ughesque) October 15, 2022

Bamma garuuuu living her life to the fullesttt🥹🥹🥹 — VminKookcrumbs⁷ (@bangtandorks7) October 14, 2022

Some Indian BTS fans also got to gripe about the fact that BTS has not yet performed in India yet.

Dadi ji gets to see it before me ofc ofc 😂 — KooKoo ⁷ (@Chase11Anna) October 14, 2022

I laughed, cried (at my misfortune), and then smiled (for them). Hahah well. Dekhte hai screen pe as usual. — ASolitaryReaper (@Vsolitaryreaper) October 14, 2022

Nice to see indian army of all ages also there hope one day bts hold a concert here when its possible 💜..thy all looks so happy all the armys there — Priy@nju_ApoBangpo (@_134340priyanju) October 14, 2022

Seeing Indian nanny and aunty present there it stabbed me in my heart more because it shows how unlucky I am that I can't even go to a concert when it is free for all. This kind of luck I wish none of you to have it 💔😭😭💜 — Waiting for BTS (@BangtanRatna) October 14, 2022

Others still cherished the fact that music can connect people across nationalities, age, and gender.

We are fans of all ages, races, and nationalities that love BTS. We should unite as one and show them that we will as their ARMY stand with them and help them fight to be heard. Busan’s ARMY in attendance make them proud. Borahae to you all💜 — Shelly Lang (@ShellyL_07) October 14, 2022

I love this so much!! Look at them having so much fun and being that happy 🥺😭💜BTS and their music really brings people together 💜 — Pilar RM⁷ JIMTOBER 💛💜🐣 (@btsoul7) October 14, 2022

It is so endearing to see Armys come in all age💜 it's about the the message of love and the feeling of home and comfort that every single one of us feel irrespective of our ages💜 — adrika⁷ ♡ (addy) military wife (@adrika_cp_dt) October 14, 2022

The K-pop band had reunited in Busan for a free concert to improve the city’s chances of netting the World Expo bid for South Korea.