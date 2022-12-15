Homeentertainment news

TV actor Veena Kapoor is alive, not murdered; her namesake allegedly killed by son

TV actor Veena Kapoor is alive, not murdered; her namesake allegedly killed by son

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 5:00:49 PM IST (Published)

Veena Kapoor’s social media accounts were flooded with condolences after a woman in Juhu of the same name as her was murdered by her son.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

IST3 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

mumbaimurderTV actresses

Next Article

Avatar’s Neytiri is the heroine we deserve and need more of