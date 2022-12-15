English
TV actor Veena Kapoor is alive, not murdered; her namesake allegedly killed by son

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 5:00:49 PM IST (Published)

Veena Kapoor’s social media accounts were flooded with condolences after a woman in Juhu of the same name as her was murdered by her son.

Veteran TV actor Veena Kapoor reported at a police station in Mumbai Wednesday, days after news of her “murder by her son over property dispute” went viral on social media. Kapoor clarified that a woman of the same name in Juhu was murdered.

On December 10, reports of Kapoor being murdered by her son emerged. A woman named Veena Kapoor, who was also an actress, was reportedly beaten up and murdered by her son. Her body was allegedly dumped in Matheran.
According to an ANI report, the police arrested her son Sachin Kapoor and his servant Chhotu in connection with the murder. Sachin later confessed to killing his mother over a property dispute. However, as the woman shared the same name as another actress Veena Kapoor, people assumed her to be dead.
ALSO READ: 
Elderly man in Mumbai escapes from jaws of death after being run over by bus: Watch
As soon as this news broke, social media accounts of the Meri Bhabhi actor flooded with condolences.
Kapoor told the police that she was frustrated after her photos with such messages went viral. The deceased actor had worked in a Punjabi serial with the other Veena Kapoor.
The actress told Mid-Day, “I have been receiving many calls and messages about this. I am not able to concentrate on work due to this. I am alive, my son has not killed me. She also said that due to the rumours she had stopped getting work-related calls.”
Her son Abhishek Chadda also said that he had been receiving phone calls from people accusing him of killing his mother. “I felt sick after reading this news and the messages on social media. My mother is alive, I have not killed her,” Chadda said in the report.
ALSO READ: Nirav Modi loses extradition appeal in UK Supreme Court
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
