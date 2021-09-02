TV actor and Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack

Television actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack, an official at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital said on Thursday. He was 40. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" and "Balika Vadhu".

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

He also participated in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13". He won the 13th season of Bigg Boss

He made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.

With inputs from PTI