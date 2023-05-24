TV actor Nitesh Pandey dies due to heart attack at the age of 51

Nitesh Pandeyhad gained immense popularity as Dheeraj in the Starplus show Anupama. His co-workers from the television industry were saddened by his sudden demise and many co-actors offered condolences.

Television actor Nitesh Pandey, who gained popularity with Starplus show, Anupamaa, died due to a heart attack today. The 51-year-old actor suffered cardiac arrest in Igatpuri, Maharashtra, according to reports. Producer JD Majethia, who has worked extensively with the late actor confirmed the same and said, “Nitesh was in Igatpuri and suffered a cardiac arrest. He passed away at 2 am”. The TV actor was found dead in a hotel in Igatpuri.

An investigation has also been started by the police after the actor’s death. According to ANI, the post-mortem report of the actor is awaited but for now, the primary cause of his death seems to be a heart attack. The questioning with hotel staff and other people close to him is being done by the Maharashtra Police.

Nitesh Pandey began his theatre career in 1990. Years later, he was also seen in the role of detective in the 1995 film Tejas. Late, Nitesh Pandey has also worked in serials like Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo, and Durgesh Nandini. He also contributed to the films Om Shanti Om and Badhaai Do. In addition, he was the owner of Dream Castle Productions, an independent production company.