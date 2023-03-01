TV actor Debina Bonnerjee infected with Influenza B virus, in self-isolation

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary rose to fame after playing the roles of Sita and Lord Ram in 2008’s TV series ‘Ramayan’. The two met on the sets and fell in love and got married in 2011. She posted on Instagram that she was staying away from her two young daughters and husband.

TV actor Debina Bonnerjee has contracted the Influenza B virus and is currently self-isolating. Bonnerjee told her fans about her sickness through an Instagram story and added that she was staying away from her two young daughters and husband actor Gurmeet Choudhary.

Sharing her diagnostic reports and a short clip of her daughter, she wrote, “So, got Influenza B virus. Well, hang on mamma. Staying away from babies now. Motherhood is anything but easy. Symptom: fever and cough.”

“When mamma bear is still unwell, baby bear is busy watching parents,” she added as a caption to the clip of her daughter. The stories are no longer visible as they are only available for a maximum duration of 24 hours.

Her spokesperson said that Bonnerjee was taking precautions and recovering well.

ALSO READ |

“She is recovering, taking good precautions, eating well and making sure her babies are away and looked after well... She is on her road to recovery and will be back stronger,” her spokesperson told ETimes.

Bonnerjee and her husband welcomed their two daughters in April 2022 and November 2022. The couple’s daughters are named Lianna and Divisha.

Bonnerjee and Choudhary rose to fame after playing the roles of Sita and Lord Ram in 2008’s TV series ‘Ramayan’. The two met on the sets and fell in love and got married in 2011. The couple has participated in various reality TV shows and competitions like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Nach Baliye 6. Bonnerjee has also appeared in other TV series like Chidiya Ghar, Santoshi Maa, Tenali Rama, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, among others.

Influenza B is a type of virus that causes respiratory illness in humans. It is one of the three types of influenza viruses that can infect humans, the other two being Influenza A and Influenza C. The symptoms of Influenza B virus infection include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue. The disease can be particularly severe in children and older adults, as well as in individuals with underlying health conditions.