In the jail, Khanna was given Rs 2 lakh as ‘shagun’ before leaving. Soon, she began receiving calls from Chandraskhear’s team. The team was trying to blackmail Khanna for Rs 10 lakh, threatening to leak the Tihar visit video to TV channels.

TV actress Chahatt Khanna made surprising claims about conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, saying that she was tricked into visiting him in Tihar Jail where he proposed to her. Giving a rare interview about Chandrashekar, the actress claimed that she was taken to Tihar Jail in 2018 where he proposed to her despite her being married with two children.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star told ETimes that she was invited to attend a school event by Angel Khan. Angel Khan was an alias of Pinky Irani, who was one of Chandrashekar’s main associates and helped him meet several stars and celebrities. Apart from Khanna, the conman’s name has also been associated with actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

However, Khanna was taken to Delhi’s Tihar Jail. “I knew I was trapped and started panicking, thinking about my two kids, who were in Mumbai with my parents. Once we got off the car, we were taken to a room,” the actress said in her interview.

ALSO READ:

Khanna said that inside the room she saw items like several laptops, watches and other luxury goods. She met with a man wearing a gold chain and a fancy shirt. He introduced himself as the nephew of J Jayalalithaa and the owner of a popular South Indian TV Channel.

“Before I knew it, he went down on one knee and said he wanted to marry me. I shouted at him, saying, ‘I am married and I have two kids.’ But he said my husband was not the right man for me and that he would be a father to my kids. I got so anxious that I started crying,” she claimed. It was only after the Directorate of Enforcement summoned her in the extortion case that she realised that the man she met was no one other than Chandrashekhar.

In the jail, Khanna was given Rs 2 lakh as ‘shagun’ before leaving. Soon, she began receiving calls from Chandraskhear’s team. The team was trying to blackmail Khanna for Rs 10 lakh, threatening to leak the Tihar visit video to TV channels. “I didn’t want anyone to know that I was in Tihar jail. I was also worried about it affecting my marriage, so I agreed to give them the money. Among other things, it did take a toll on my marriage, and my husband and I separated. Maybe I should have approached the police and lodged a complaint. But things kept happening one after the other and I just wanted to get out of it,” she said.