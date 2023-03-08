Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review: What is Ranbir Kapoor doing in a film like this?

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Boney Kapoor. It’s playing at a theatre near you.

Luv Ranjan’s latest starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is unlike any Luv Ranjan film yet. It breaks the mold he has so painstakingly crafted over the years and constructed a career out of to create a new structure that may look like an improved version. But that’s exactly what makes it all the more insidious and dangerous.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s messaging isn’t as direct or blunt as Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama films (2011, 2015) or his last Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). His latest heroine Nisha Malhotra (Shraddha Kapoor) isn’t as in-your-face villainous as her predecessors. In fact, her follies aren’t as one-note either. Her crimes are more evolved, less grey — wanting basic, everyday freedoms, being able to exercise her agency, falling in love with a man who is already truly, madly, deeply in love with his family, and not wanting to make him choose between her and them.

Two people wanting different things in life and wishing to live differently is reason enough for them to not want to be together but is it even a Ranjan film if they break up without gaslighting each other, playing mind games, and establishing the man as the bigger person? Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar faithfully sticks to the Ranjan trope — it does all of this and more. By the end, it ensures the woman stands corrected, reformed.

But problematic messaging and posturing aren’t the only issues here. For a rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s music (by Pritam) is painfully banal and unmemorable. In fact, most of the songs look and feel like bad rehashes of popular Ranbir Kapoor songs. Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, for instance, will remind you of Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). Show Me The Thumka looks like the uninspired remake of Dilliwaali Girlfriend and Tere Pyaar Mein, of Tamasha’s Matargashti. In fact, one scene has Ranbir and Shraddha put their heads down on a table and look at each other, exactly like the one in Tamasha during Agar Tum Saath Ho. The only difference? Instead of a weepy Deepika Padukone, this one has Shraddha Kapoor laughing hysterically, mistaking a romantic comedy for a horror movie.

I cannot write about this film and not mention Ranbir and Shraddha’s chemistry. There is none. I don’t remember the last time I saw such a lackluster, underwhelming, forced portrayal of romance on screen. Their pairing looks just as odd as it must have felt when you first heard about it. I still have no idea what Ranbir Kapoor is doing in a film like this. He plays Rohan Arora, every Ranjan hero ever — a spoilt, good-looking, wealthy Delhi man who has multiple family businesses and orchestrates smooth breakups on the side.

He also has a best friend Abbas (played by Anubhav Singh Bassi in his feature film debut). It is during his bachelor’s trip abroad that he meets and falls in love with Nisha — suddenly, unexpectedly, for no apparent reason — a lot like a car crash.

As it happens with accidents, the recovery is often slow, painful, and full of uncomfortable realisations. Here, after spending some time together, it dawns on the woman that falling in love whilst on a picturesque vacation is not nearly the same as living together for the rest of your life with your partner, his entire family in tow. And so the conflict arises.

The film would have benefitted greatly had Ranjan cast a more nuanced actor than Shraddha Kapoor for Nisha. She is so bland and glassy, she robs Nisha of any subtext that might have existed on paper. What also doesn’t help at all is that most of her scenes are with Ranbir Kapoor, one of the finest actors of his generation.

However, for a Ranjan film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar does have two-three moments of rare honesty, integrity. But the film’s narrative, its tone, its gaze never lets you mistake it for an awakening, a shift in perspective. Before too late, you see it for what it really is — the director trying to make sexism, misogyny more pliable, palatable. And then, all of a sudden, from being a Ranjan film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar transforms into a Barjatya film. But funnily, that’s when it’s at its most watchable, most entertaining.

Notwithstanding its many problems, what hurt me the most was watching Ranbir Kapoor trying to be one with the director’s vision, giving this story all he possibly could. You can see the honesty in his eyes, his yearning for this film to work. Maybe it will. But dear good sir, why? Why oh why?