Trevor Noah set to host Grammys for third consecutive time; who is he

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 18, 2023 3:36:41 PM IST (Published)

South African comedian Trevor Noah will return to host the 2023 Grammy Awards. He had hosted the last two editions of the event. The Grammys are held annually and are the biggest music awards of the year. This year, the 65th Grammy Awards will be held on February 6. Presented by the Recording Academy of the United States, the awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Noah has quit as the host of Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’. Noah hosted the show for seven years. Noah got his first big break by pursuing stand-up comedy in South Africa. He can speak English, Southern Sotho, Zulu, Xhosa, Tswana, Tsonga and Afrikaans. He moved to the US in 2011.
Grammy Awards 2023: Date, time and where to watch
In December 2014, Noah appeared on ‘The Daily Show’ as a regular contributor. Soon Noah was selected to replace the outgoing host Jon Stewart as the host of the show. Stewart personally chose Noah to succeed him as Stewart trusted him. Noah has been in the TV industry for nearly 20 years and even hosted the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2022.
Apart from being a successful comedian and host, Noah is also a music lover. Some of his favourite concerts include Beyonce’s Beychella, Daniel Caesar at Coachella, Black Coffee in Brooklyn, Kendrick Lamar in The Big Steppers Tour, and Robert Glasper jazz festival, he said in an interview with Billboard magazine.
“I am 1,000% a fan, and what I love about the Grammys is that I become a fan of a new artist every single time. I come in and then I meet this new artist, and all of a sudden, here I am going, ‘Who are the Black Pumas?’ It introduces you to music that you maybe wouldn’t have been (exposed to),” he told the magazine in an interview from December 2022.
