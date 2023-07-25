2 Min Read
Known for his sharp and satirical takes on politics and current events, Trevor Noah's comedy has won hearts worldwide. With an impressive lineup of 12 comedy specials, including the recent Netflix hit 'I Wish You Would,' and 7 years of hosting 'The Daily Show,' he's a true master of the craft.
Trevor Noah, the acclaimed standup comedian and former host of the Emmy Award-winning 'The Daily Show', is all set to make his India debut with his 'Off The Record Tour.' This September and October, Trevor Noah will be bringing his wit and humour to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
Trevor Noah India show: All details
Venue
Trevor Noah will perform live across seven shows at the India leg of the tour, to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR, on September 22-24 followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru, on September 27-28 and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai, on September 30 and October 1, 2023.
Ticket details
According to the details on Bookmyshow, exclusive pre-sale tickets for select Kotak credit card holders will be available for a 48-hour window from August 1, 2023, 6 pm IST. The bank is offering benefits of up to Rs 6,500. General ticket sales will go live on August 3, 2023, from 6 pm IST on Bookmyshow.
Pricing
As per details on Bookmyshow, the price range for the Delhi and Bengaluru shows is from Rs 3,000 to Rs 12,500 while for the Mumbai show it starts from Rs 2,000 and goes till Rs 12,500.
Other details
The show will be on for approximately 90 minutes without intervals. The show will accept all over 13 years of age. Registrations have opened on the Bookmyshow website and apps. The show will begin at 7.30 pm.
