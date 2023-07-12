Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan surpasses 110 million views

Jawan is being produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, which is owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The trailer of the Atlee directorial successfully managed 112 million views across platforms with nearly 60 million views only on YouTube.
The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action drama, Jawan, has taken the internet by storm. The trailer, which was released on July 10, crossed over 110 million views in 24 hours on various social media platforms.
The prevue of Atlee directorial successfully managed 112 million views across platforms. The trailer has garnered nearly 60 million views on YouTube.
“The love for Jawan keeps growing! Thank you all,” the film’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment wrote on Twitter.
With this, Jawan has overtaken Prabhas starrer Adipurush, which garnered an estimated 109 million views for its trailer.
However, other mega-hits like Baahubali- The Conclusion and Hrithik Roshan’s WAR, which garnered 126 million and 129 million views, respectively, still stay ahead of Jawan. The trailer of South Superstar Yash's KGF Chapter 2 sits at the top of the list of most viewed trailers with an impressive 271 million views in 24 hours, according to reports.
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features South superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi while Deepika Padukone is playing the female lead.
The preview of the action thriller has received accolades both from fans and critics. It even received a shout-out from Salman Khan, who wrote a special note appreciating the trailer.
Salman Khan took to Instagram to share the trailer of the film.
“Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now, this is the kind of movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st-day ko hi. Mazaa a gaya wahhhhh,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
SRK’s Jawan marks the first collaboration between King Khan and South director Atlee. One of the most awaited movies of the year, the film is set to give the audience a double delight as it will reportedly feature SRK in a double role of an intelligence officer and a criminal.
The film is being produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, which is owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.
The film was earlier slated to release on June 2, but now, it is set to be released on September 7.
First Published: Jul 12, 2023
