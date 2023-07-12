Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan surpasses 110 million views

Jawan is being produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, which is owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The trailer of the Atlee directorial successfully managed 112 million views across platforms with nearly 60 million views only on YouTube.

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action drama, Jawan, has taken the internet by storm. The trailer, which was released on July 10, crossed over 110 million views in 24 hours on various social media platforms.

The prevue of Atlee directorial successfully managed 112 million views across platforms. The trailer has garnered nearly 60 million views on YouTube.