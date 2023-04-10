English
Trailer of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released

Apr 10, 2023
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 10, 2023 6:54:17 PM IST (Published)

Going by trailer, movie buffs can expect a film which has action, drama, entertainment and much more. Trade analysts are predicting that Salman’s out-and-out mass entertainer will do great business at the box office.

The trailer of Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out. The fans of the Bollywood superstar are eagerly waiting for the movie and the trailer gives a glimpse into the action-packed romantic drama.

The film is touted as one of the biggest releases of 2023 and has generated tremendous interest among Salman Khan fans across the world. In the trailer, Salman can be seen executing terrific action scenes with finesse.
Besides, its immense star power of Salman may be enough to propel the film to unprecedented success. The fact that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing on Eid has only increased the hype around the film.
Besides, its immense star power of Salman may be enough to propel the film to unprecedented success. The fact that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing on Eid has only increased the hype around the film.
Motion poster of Salman Khan's new film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan’ is out — also the trailer date
Ahead of the release of the trailer launch on Monday Salman Khan shared a new poster of the movie on Instagram. "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan trailer out at 6 pm," read the caption of the poster. The poster featured Salman in a long hair look in his action-hero avatar.
 
A motion poster of the film was also released on April 7 and Salman Khan shared it with the trailer release date.
Last week, the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan unveiled a new song, Yentamma, which also featured Ram Charan of RRR fame. Ram Charan even shared a heartwarming poster of the song on his official Twitter handle.
ALSO READ | Salman Khan crooning new song from Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fans a frenzy
Yentamma is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev, and written by Shabbir Ahmed.
Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan boasts a stellar cast which includes Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.
In addition to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3. This film is part of Yash Raj Film’s spy universe and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Reports suggest that Tiger 3 will be connected to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which was released in January. In fact, Salman even had a very impactful cameo in Pathaan
ALSO READ | Salman Khan seen in bulletproof Nissan Patrol amid death threats — more about the SUV
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
X