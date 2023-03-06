Trailer of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’ is out: Fans call it a 'Super Hit Loading'

Bholaa is the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster ‘Kaithi’ which starred South Indian star Karthi. Bholaa will be the ninth film featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu together after Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De and more.

The much-awaited trailer of Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Bholaa has finally dropped and it seems to have hit the mark with fans hailing the thrilling action avatar of Devgn.

Bholaa is directed by Devgn who earlier helmed action films like Shivaay or the courtroom drama Runway 34.

The trailer features a similar palette as the film, Shivaay, and Ajay is seen doing larger-than-life stunts.

Fans were quick to applaud Devgn’s performance as an actor/director, Tabu’s screen presence and the overall thrilling action.

One user wrote, “Pretty excited about the films as the trailer looks fantastic and Ajay is superb!”.

While another user pointed out the star power that the movie carries and wrote, “The trailer is an acting powerhouse Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobrial, and Gajraj Rao''.

ALSO READ |

Although the trailer was first shared on Instagram, the ripples of the trailer reached Twitter as well.

One user mentioned that he disliked remakes but Bholaa stands out as an exception with its terrific action sequences. However, the user also posed the question that many are concerned with.

“#BholaaTrailer :- MASS! Yes, I Hate Remakes, I have watched #Kaithi. But this one looks totally different with terrific action and adding the massy elements with a new treatment to the script. But does the story remain the same? Get to know,” the user wrote on Twitter.

#BholaaTrailer :- MASS!! 🔥Yes i Hate Remakes, I have watched #Kaithi. But this one looks totally different with terrific action and adding the massy elements with a new treatment to the script. But does the story remains the same? Get to know.#Bholaa #AjayDevgn#ReviewAttack — Review Attack (@attack_review) March 6, 2023 Another user wrote, “Just watched #BholaaTrailer ! My god It's Outstanding! Total Goosebumps, Super Hit Loading.......” Another user wrote, “Just watched #BholaaTrailer ! My god It's Outstanding! Total Goosebumps, Super Hit Loading.......”

Just watched #BholaaTrailer !My god It's Outstanding! Total Goosebumps 💥💥💥@ajaydevgn as Director! Woahhhh!! Super Hit Loading.......💥💥💥💥💥— ᴍʀ.ᴅᴇᴇᴘ𓀠 (@SRKz_Deep) March 6, 2023

While another fan of action declared it a blockbuster already as he wrote, “#BholaaTrailer blockbuster and action me dam hai. “

The trailer gave some fans goosebumps with its intense action as a user wrote, “The Trailer of #Bholaa is Mind Blowing. Goosebumps Stuff!!!! The Intensity in #AjayDevgn's Acting is Just Awesome & The Dialogue Delivery is Top Notch”

Bholaa will be the ninth film featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu together after Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De and more.

ALSO READ | Veteran Pakistani actor Qavi Khan passes away at 80

The film is the remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi starring Karthi (Karthik Sivakumar), which was directed by the LCU director Lokesh Kanagaraj.