Tovino Thomas’ Kerala floods film ‘2018 Everyone is a Hero’ inches closer to Rs 100 crore collection

Tovino Thomas-starrer, ‘2018 Everyone Is A Hero’, is currently enjoying a dream run at the box office inching towards the Rs 100 crore milestone globally, a rare feat for any Malayalam movie. Directed by the award-winning filmmaker, Jude Anthany Joseph, this film is being touted as “the real Kerala Story '' as it shows the triumph of humanity over adversity in the backdrop of the 2018 Kerala floods.

The movie, which was released on May 5, set a record in the history of the Malayalam film industry by collecting Rs 5.18 crore on its ninth day from Kerala alone. As per the industry tracker, Forum Kerala, the worldwide collection of the film stands at over Rs 80 crore in the first nine days and it is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark soon. The movie is screening in almost all theatres in Kerala and the tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

The film based on heroic survival stories during the devastating 2018 floods in Kerala has been reportedly getting a standing ovation in theatres across the state.

The survival drama is set against the backdrop of the floods which caused heavy devastation in 14 districts across the state. Inspired by real-life incidents, the film tells the many stories of different people, who suffered in the calamity.

The film was coincidentally released parallel to Sudipto Sen’s controversial movie, The Kerala Story and it is now being pitched as ‘The Real Kerala Story’, by the audiences and critics in the state for depicting the solidarity shown by the people of Kerala.

Its lead actor Tovino Thomas also volunteered in 2018 for flood relief. He plays the role of a young man, who quits the Indian Army for allegedly using a fake medical certificate to get the job, but redeems himself during the floods.

The film was produced under the banner of Kavya Film Company by Venu Kunnappilly, Anto Joseph, and CK Padma Kumar. It is said to be one of the most profitable films of this year.

It is also the second back-to-back blockbuster from Kavya Film Company after the 2022 action-adventure drama Malikappuram.