Tovino Thomas’ Kerala floods film ‘2018 Everyone is a Hero’ inches closer to Rs 100 crore collection

By CNBCTV18.com

The film is being touted as ‘The Real Kerala Story’ for showing the triumph of humanity over adversity during the 2018 Kerala floods. Apart from Tovino, the film stars Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, and National Award-winning actress, Aparna Balamurali among others.

Tovino Thomas-starrer, ‘2018 Everyone Is A Hero’, is currently enjoying a dream run at the box office inching towards the Rs 100 crore milestone globally, a rare feat for any Malayalam movie. Directed by the award-winning filmmaker, Jude Anthany Joseph, this film is being touted as “the real Kerala Story '' as it shows the triumph of humanity over adversity in the backdrop of the 2018 Kerala floods.

ALSO READ | The Kerala Story first weekend box office: Adah Sharma starrer grosses over Rs 35 crore The movie, which was released on May 5, set a record in the history of the Malayalam film industry by collecting Rs 5.18 crore on its ninth day from Kerala alone. As per the industry tracker, Forum Kerala, the worldwide collection of the film stands at over Rs 80 crore in the first nine days and it is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark soon. The movie is screening in almost all theatres in Kerala and the tickets are available on bookmyshow.com