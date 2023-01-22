Top YouTuber Bhuvan Bam turns 29 — some fun facts about him

Legend has it that Bhuvan Bam started his career on YouTube with a video he mistakenly made to check the camera quality of his phone. He then uploaded it on YouTube and history took a new turn.

Bhuvan Bam, one of the biggest YouTubers of India and now an actor, celebrates his 29th birthday on January 22. His channel ‘BB Ki Vines’ has a strong fan base, especially among the youth, and he is often regarded as one of the top youth icons of the country.

Recently, Bhuvan acted in Taaza Khabar, a web series on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here’s a look at some interesting facts about Bhuvan Bam

He started his career as a singer

Bhuvan Bam started his career as a singer at a restaurant to make quick money. While his parents didn’t approve, his passion for music led to the launch of many songs. He even did cover videos on his channel and some of his songs have become the top hits on YouTube.

ALSO READ | How to become a YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content creator and earn money

His first video was made by mistake

Bhuvan Bam reportedly had a luck-by-chance entry into the YouTube world. His first video was made by mistake on a new phone when he was testing its video quality. He uploaded the video inspired by the ‘Vine Culture’ on YouTube, but it was taken down shortly. He refused to give up and continued making videos and the rest is history.

He has appeared on TedTalks

Bhuvan’s story from a student to a world-renowned YouTuber led to TedTalks. Apart from the TedTalks, he has happily shared his story on different platforms.

Bhuvan Bam has won several awards

In 2015, Bhuvan Bam won the YouTube creator reward for his channel BB Ki Vines. Recently, he won the award for Viewer Mention in the Indian Television Academy Awards, for his series Dhindora. He was also awarded the breakthrough performance of the year for Dhindora at the IWM Digital Awards.