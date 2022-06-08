Top Gun maker Paramount sued over copyright claim

In a complaint filed in California federal court, the family of the Israeli writer whose article in 1983 inspired the original Top Gun is suing Paramount Pictures over its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

Family members of the writer- Shosh Yonay and Yuval Yonay claim that the rights of the story were never given back on Jan. 24, 2020. The lawsuit claims that Paramount did not reacquire those rights before releasing the film in May and therefore didn't own a right to produce and distribute the sequel. The lawsuit further claims that Paramount has been on notice since 2018 to recover the copyright under a provision that lets artists do so after 35 years.

Refuting the claims, a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures said that the claims lacked substance and will be vigorously defended.

According to the suit, the Yonay's sent a cease-and-desist letter in early May, over a year after the rights expired to which Paramount responded that the film is not the derivate of the article as claimed and had been sufficiently completed by Jan. 24, 2020.

Paramount Pictures acquired exclusive motion picture rights of Yonay's original article about the Navy Fighter Weapons School training program and two pilots in the course, the hotshot Yogi and his friend Possum that was published in the May 1983 issue of California magazine.

Released in 1986, Top Gun become the No. 1 film of the year and its sequel has been in development for years and was originally set for a July 2019 release. The sequel finally opened in theatres on May 27 this year, and has made over $557 million in ticket sales worldwide.

with inputs from PTI