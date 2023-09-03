Top 10 Janmashtami songs to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday

3 Min Read
Janmashtami is Lord Krishna's birthday and grand celebrations across the country mark the occasion. Devotees visit temples to offer prayers and worship Lord Krishna. Devotional songs, dance performances, vibrant processions and delicious food are part of the festivities on the occasion.
According to the Hindu calendar, Janmashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi or the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha or dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada. This year Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 6.
Bollywood songs have been an integral part of dance performances and cultural programmes on Janmashtami. Also, Krishna Bhajans hold a special place in the hearts of devotees and here’s a list of the top 10 Janmashtami songs to celebrate Gopala's birthday.
This melodious tune is one of the most favourite bhajans of devotees. It would be perfect for thanking Lord Krishna for his contributions to preserving dharma in the Dwapar Yuga.
So, what are you waiting for? Make a playlist of the songs and add your favourites too for Janmashtami celebrations this year.
