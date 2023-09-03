Top 10 Janmashtami songs to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday

Janmashtami is Lord Krishna's birthday and grand celebrations across the country mark the occasion. Devotees visit temples to offer prayers and worship Lord Krishna. Devotional songs, dance performances, vibrant processions and delicious food are part of the festivities on the occasion.

According to the Hindu calendar, Janmashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi or the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha or dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada. This year Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 6.

Bollywood songs have been an integral part of dance performances and cultural programmes on Janmashtami. Also, Krishna Bhajans hold a special place in the hearts of devotees and here’s a list of the top 10 Janmashtami songs to celebrate Gopala's birthday.

Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari:

This melodious tune is one of the most favourite bhajans of devotees. It would be perfect for thanking Lord Krishna for his contributions to preserving dharma in the Dwapar Yuga.

Krishna Trance: This song shows how powerful Lord Krishna is and can be a great choice to cherish our beloved God's powers.

Hey Gopala Krishna Karu Aarti Teri: While performing Laddu Gopala's aarti, one can sing this beautiful song to show their love for Lord Krishna on the special occasion of his birthday.

Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki: This is another song to sing or play during aarti and is a perfect fit to praise the Lord's divinity.

Hare Krishna, Hare Rama: Krishna devotees keep chanting this mantra and it's become a way of living for many. There couldn't be anything better to celebrate the day with this bhajan while getting immersed in devotional thoughts on Janmashtami.

Govinda Aala Re: Maharashtrians can resort to this popular Marathi song that captures the enthusiasm and zest of Janmashtami celebrations.

Yashomati Maiya Se: Choosing to listen to this song on Janmashtami will remind all devotees of the innumerable sacrifices that Lord Krishna's foster mother, Yashoda, made.

O Kanha Ab Toh Murli Ki: Lord Krishna is known for playing flute during his time on the Earth and this could be one of the best songs to cherish those memories that he left behind for his devotees.

Shri Krishna Chaitanya: This song is not only dedicated to Lord Krishna but also helps us remember the contributions of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Krishna.

Aathma Raama: This is a popular song on social media these days and could be a good choice for the younger generation. It combines the elements of modern rap music and classical bhajans to make a different yet devotional song dedicated to Narayana.

So, what are you waiting for? Make a playlist of the songs and add your favourites too for Janmashtami celebrations this year.