‘Tonight is the final night’: Elton John bids farewell after five decades of touring

On the last show of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ concert, five-time Grammy Award winner Elton John ends his journey after touring over five decades.

The 76-year-old legendary singer-songwriter Elton John has bid farewell to his touring career after more than 50 years. His final concert took place at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, according to his website. On Saturday, he marked his last performance at the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’.

Announcing his retirement, Elton John shared a video montage on Instagram on Saturday, captioning it with, “What a journey this tour has been, and we find ourselves at the end of it. Tonight is the final night.”

In his last show, Chris Martin from Coldplay sent a message to express his love and appreciation for Elton John and acknowledged his promising influence on artists worldwide.

The ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ was started in 2018 and is meant to end by 2021. However, it got postponed due to the occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Elton’s Instagram post, this tour has featured 330 shows and has been attended by more than 6 million fans across the globe.

He has performed some of his greatest music, such as Bennie & The Jets, Philadelphia Freedom , Rocket Man , and the all-time favourite Candle in The Wind. It has been considered to be the highest-grossing tour on Billboard's box score, as the tour earns over $900 million.

While announcing an end to the tour, Elton John thanked his fans and expressed his gratitude for their love for his music.

The award-winning musician was born on March 25, 1947, as Reginald Kenneth Dwight. He initially started to play the piano at the age of four and won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music as well. In the early 1970s, he recorded his concept album ‘Tumbleweed Connection’ and became the most successful artist of the decade. He is also known for his outrageous costumes and glasses.

Elton John has won the Grammy Awards five times while also winning the Academy Award s for four different creations. In addition to that, the legendary pop artist has also won the Golden Globes five times in his career.