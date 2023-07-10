‘Tonight is the final night’: Elton John bids farewell after five decades of touring

On the last show of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ concert, five-time Grammy Award winner Elton John ends his journey after touring over five decades.

The 76-year-old legendary singer-songwriter Elton John has bid farewell to his touring career after more than 50 years. His final concert took place at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, according to his website. On Saturday, he marked his last performance at the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’.

Announcing his retirement, Elton John shared a video montage on Instagram on Saturday, captioning it with, “What a journey this tour has been, and we find ourselves at the end of it. Tonight is the final night.”