CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment News‘Tonight is the final night’: Elton John bids farewell after five decades of touring

‘Tonight is the final night’: Elton John bids farewell after five decades of touring

‘Tonight is the final night’: Elton John bids farewell after five decades of touring
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 11:57:41 AM IST (Published)

On the last show of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ concert, five-time Grammy Award winner Elton John ends his journey after touring over five decades.

The 76-year-old legendary singer-songwriter Elton John has bid farewell to his touring career after more than 50 years. His final concert took place at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, according to his website. On Saturday, he marked his last performance at the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’.

Announcing his retirement, Elton John shared a video montage on Instagram on Saturday, captioning it with, “What a journey this tour has been, and we find ourselves at the end of it. Tonight is the final night.”
In his last show, Chris Martin from Coldplay sent a message to express his love and appreciation for Elton John and acknowledged his promising influence on artists worldwide.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X