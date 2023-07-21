Tolerance for films, books going down: SC on Adipurush plea

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia refused to interfere, saying the film has already gotten a certificate from the Censor Board. It said that no court should entertain such matters.

Dismissing a petition seeking revocation of the certificate given to the film Adipurush , the Supreme Court on Friday remarked that the tolerance level for films and books has been going down these days.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia refused to interfere, saying the film has already gotten a certificate from the Censor Board. It said that no court should entertain such matters.

"Why should we entertain under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. Everybody is now touchy on everything. Every time you come to the Supreme Court. Should we scrutinise everything? The level of tolerance for films, books these days going down,” the bench observed in response to a petition filed by advocate Mamta Rani.

“It’s not proper for this court to interfere in such matters, based on each person’s sensitivity, nor are these matters to be generally entertained by the courts,” the bench said in its order, according to a Hindustan Times report.

“Courts should not become some kind of appellate authority for such matters when the censor board has already issued the certification,” the bench said according to the report.

In another matter on Adipurush , the bench stayed an order by the Allahabad High Court which directed the filmmakers to appear before it and had asked the Centre to form a committee to give its view on the film. The SC also restrained the HC from proceeding on other petitions seeking ban on the film.