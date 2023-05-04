Tishani Doshi on dancing, poetry, and everything in between

Ahead of the second edition of JLF Soneva Fushi, the poet-dancer discusses how her crafts contain her, the need for rhyme in poems, the cutting commentary aspect of her writings, and the ephemerality of happiness.

Tishani Doshi oscillates between writing and dancing with such grace and seamlessness that she makes them feel like one fluid art form. You can’t tell where one ends and the other begins. She can’t either, because it all exists together in one glorious homogeneity, each illuminating the other.

Through her poems, novels, and news columns, she focuses on myriad themes ranging from sexual politics, gender-based violence, travel, our relationship with our bodies, and the human condition. Reading her poems is like embarking on an expedition you know little about, the kind that is full of bends, thickets, and forks that surprise you and reveal hidden joys. However, no matter how many such adventures you may have experienced before, nothing can prepare you for where you will end up when on a Tishani Doshi poetry trail.

Ahead of the second edition of JLF Soneva Fushi, a barefoot, bespoke literary carnival that she will be attending on the paradisal island of Kunfunadhoo from May 12 to 21, she indulges a few of my questions. Her responses, like her writings, are as free-wheeling and lyrical; she discusses why she geographically distanced herself from the metropolitan centres about a decade ago, how Margaret Atwood pacified her worry about her poems not being funny, the ephemerality of happiness, and more.

Q. Though they are incredibly different, do you think dancing and writing are a lot similar too?

A. Part of why I think language is such an embodied experience has to do with many years of physical work with yoga, kallaripayattu, and dance, but literally and metaphorically, the body is this inescapable container, where not just language, but time and breath are held—two of the key concerns of both dance and writing. Rhythm, movement, silence, space, memory—all this originates from the body and moves out into the world. Some weeks ago, at the National Museum in Delhi, I saw this lovely 17th-century Rajasthani gouache of Vak-devi, the goddess of speech, and on her body were inscribed saints and kings, and on her tongue, Hamsa or self-identity, and there was this wonderful shiver of recognition somehow to see this visualisation of what the body holds, of that which is worth worshipping—those seed syllables on our tongue, which bring not just ourselves, but the named world into existence.

Q. How does one inform and nourish the other?

A. During the first two years of the pandemic, when we were all leading distinctly disembodied lives, our physical spaces restricted, and most of our interactions shifted to the two-dimensionality of a screen, I felt like many people—quite cut off from myself. I struggled with keeping up a physical practice that was not mechanical, and because of the mass global inward turning that was happening, I too found myself going in-in-in. I think I’m still a bit stuck in that inwardness, which has manifested in a kind of drawing close of boundaries and membranes, and there’s still all this collective grief to contend with, which weighs, and which we have no idea how to navigate. When I began dancing at 26, it blew all the boundaries open, and this opening up of body strangely allowed me to be braver. It’s hard to describe. My greatest motivator as a writer has been fear. And because I’ve not been nourished with dance these past two years, all I’m left with are endless words for fear and no emotional or physical ability to hold it.

Q. What is your process of writing a poem? When do you know it’s done?

A. I wish I had a process, but the whole thing is mysterious. Every time I sit down to write I have to figure out how to write the thing I want to write. There are certain elements—in that, I do sit and write, not stand. I move between writing longhand and the computer, I love fountain pens and different coloured inks and all that stuff. I endlessly revise, and I suppose in answer to the second part of your question, more than struggling with knowing when a thing is done, I struggle with just writing through something and propelling forward. I have this annoying habit with prose especially, where I keep going back to the beginning again and again to the point where the original inspiration for what I was writing has been chewed up, killed, and spat out. Sometimes you have to leave a thing the hell alone and just move on.

Q. Do you think rhyme is overrated in poetry?

A. I think rhyme can be incredibly powerful, but I’m more in favour of sneaky rhymes—slant rhymes and hidden rhymes and assonances rather than neat end-stopped rhymes, which even when done incredibly well can remind me a bit of being back in school and mugging up Shelley—"Oh lift me from the grass!/ I die! I faint! I fail!/ Let thy love in kisses rain/ On my lips and eyelids pale ..." it just produces an unwanted comic effect on me... alas.

Q. What, according to you, is a poem’s one big responsibility?

Poems are not paid the big bucks to be responsible, thankfully. When I think of poetry, I don’t think of responsible Rimbaud, or responsible Lal Ded, or responsible Rilke. In most iterations of what a poet can be, it has involved some kind of standing at the margin or vision that is not necessarily within the realms of responsibility.

Q. How to distinguish between a good and a bad poem?

A. I’ve struggled a lot with this. How do we even define a poem? No one can agree on a definition. But to say that poetry is subjective also seems a cop-out. More crucially, who is anyone to impose their idea of a good poem on someone else? Just because a poem doesn’t arouse this rasika’s palette, does that mean she has the right to scorn or disregard someone else’s emotional response to that poem? I know what I look for in a poem, and it’s a certain complexity—not obfuscation, but a textured layeredness, an ability to move, hop, leap. I like surprise and intelligence and lastingness. An image will carry me a long way. Humour. An out-of-the-blue heart stab. I will say that I evangelise for the reading of a poet’s entire collection rather than being content with one-off poems floating around on the internet. Also, to extract just one line from a poem as a quote of the day or something, seems to reduce all poetry to epiphany, which I’m not crazy about.

Q. Your poems are also often scathing social commentaries. Has it been a conscious choice?

A. No, but the world shimmies in eventually. Over a decade ago, when I moved from the city down the coast to live in a semi-rural place, I thought by physically distancing myself from the urban markers that I was beginning to find increasingly overwhelming, I could just focus on birds and clouds and stuff. I do love birds and clouds, but the funny thing about distancing yourself from the centre is you begin to think an awful lot about that distance, how far it is, and what are the repercussions you feel all the way here, and how is it you’re still attached to that stinky beating city heart? We long for connection. We can make hermit-like existences in any metropolis and loneliness is loneliness no matter where—but the poem is its own world with its own moral code, which hopefully works less as propaganda, more as a lyric reckoning of our innerness with whatever outerness we find ourselves in.

Q. Even when expressing deep hurt, your writings manage to find humour and grace. How do you strike the balance?

A. Many years ago when I did my first big reading, which happened to be on a panel with Seamus Heaney and Margaret Atwood, I said to Atwood, "I worry about my poems not being funny." And she said, "Don’t worry about that, when your hair starts falling out, then you can start to be funny." And so, here we are.

Q. What do you enjoy doing more—writing poems or full-length novels?

A. I enjoy when I’m writing. When I’m not writing, I’m talking about not writing, and that is just boring and frustrating, so my preference is to be writing whatever I happen to be immersed in. A novel is immense, so, on the joy factor and timeline factor, it’s riskier and takes more out of you, and yet there’s a kind of megalomaniacal scale that is, I suppose, empowering. I prefer the poem’s architecture. Small but large. Enter through a small door, and find yourself in a cathedral. And if you’re lucky you have a whole bunch of cathedrals after a few months. Definitely more fun than wandering through a deep forest thinking, wasn’t there a cathedral here somewhere, didn’t I just build the steps to the damn thing last week?

Q. Is a return to one’s body possible when one is so deeply caught up in systemic violence and deafening noise?

A. In school, we studied the story of Chicken Little who always thought the sky was falling. And while I do believe that this particular moment really does feel crazy and an emergency on every level, I think being alive has probably always felt a bit like that. Human beings have always been violent and pretty noisy, so yes, even if the sky is falling, a return to the body is possible and necessary.

Q. Can one truly arrive at happiness in 101 days?

A. I’m suspicious of any of those masterclasses or self-help types of courses that promise transformation. My intention, when I started writing How to be happy in 101 days, was to write a happy poem for World Happiness Day, which obviously didn’t pan out, as anyone who’s read the poem knows it goes into some pretty dark places. So, the notion of what we define as happiness is part of what the poem is asking. Is it just— be lighter, desire less, renounce more? The poem stacks every odd against the seeker of happiness, so they are a shred of a person by the end of the poem. The poem adopts the tone of a certain forced happiness, the ha ha type as opposed to a more expansive notion that includes delight, bliss, belly-throated, nostril-flared happiness. As far as I know, there’s no 101 course for that, and even when arrived at, can just as easily vanish.