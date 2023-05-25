Tina Turner Dies at 83: President Joe Biden and Hollywood celebrities pay tribute

The iconic singer passed away at the age 83, at her home near Zurich, Switzerland, prompting an outpouring of messages and tributes from her many famous fans.

Music lovers are mourning the death of the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll, Tina Turner, who died on May 24 at the age of 83. As confirmed by her representative, she died “after a long illness” at her home near Zurich, Switzerland. Over her career spanning decades, she collaborated with several artists including, Rod Stewart, Barry White, and Sting, and gave hits like Proud Mary and River Deep, Mountain High, and more.

The death of the beloved singer prompted countless messages of condolences on social media, from some of the most famous and important people in the world.

Fellow rock n roll legend, Mick Jagger who was deeply inspired by Turner shared his heartfelt thoughts on Twitter. “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her,” Jagger wrote.

Former US President Barack Obama also paid his tribute in a message.

“Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honouring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade,” he wrote on Twitter.

American singer-songwriter, Mariah Carey shared how inspiring Turner was to her and women in the world. She wrote, “The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen.”

US President Joe Biden also shared a message on the iconic singer’s death.

“Before she was the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner was a farmer’s daughter in Tennessee. As a child, she sang in the church choir before becoming one of the most successful recording artists of all time. In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever,” he wrote.

Lauding Tina’s rise in the world of music despite all odds, President Biden added, “Tina’s personal strength was remarkable. Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers. Jill and I send our love and prayers to her husband Erwin, the rest of the Turner family, and fans around the world who are mourning today for the woman they agree was “simply the best.”

Iconic rapper, Nicki Minaj wrote, “Omg, I just saw that Tina Turner passed. Legend and Icon and that don’t even scratch the surface. May she rest in perfect peace and may her legacy of brilliance and resilience live on forever.”

American Grammy-winning artist, Christina Aguilera also shared a heartfelt message as she wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Tina Turner. Her powerful voice and strength will forever be etched in our hearts and memories. She paved the way for so many of us in the music industry and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

American singer Ciara wrote, “Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all.”

Turner’s career is one of rock music’s most memorable ones as she won 12 Grammys and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

She was also the first female artist to grace the cover of Rolling Stone and the story of her life was chronicled in an acclaimed Broadway jukebox musical, and the 2021 documentary Tina.