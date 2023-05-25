Tina Turner Dies at 83: President Joe Biden and Hollywood celebrities pay tribute

The iconic singer passed away at the age 83, at her home near Zurich, Switzerland, prompting an outpouring of messages and tributes from her many famous fans.

Music lovers are mourning the death of the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll, Tina Turner, who died on May 24 at the age of 83. As confirmed by her representative, she died “after a long illness” at her home near Zurich, Switzerland. Over her career spanning decades, she collaborated with several artists including, Rod Stewart, Barry White, and Sting, and gave hits like Proud Mary and River Deep, Mountain High, and more.

The death of the beloved singer prompted countless messages of condolences on social media, from some of the most famous and important people in the world.

