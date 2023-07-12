Timothee Chalamet debuts as young Willy Wonka in prequel's first trailer

The trailer also unveils Chalamet's remarkable co-stars, including Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and Hugh Grant, who portrays an Oompa Loompa, adding to the film's star-studded cast.

Timothee Chalamet, the talented 27-year-old actor renowned for his roles in "Dune" and "Call Me by Your Name," has made a dazzling debut as Willy Wonka in the first trailer for the highly-anticipated prequel film, "Wonka."

Following in the footsteps of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp , Chalamet breathes new life into the enigmatic character, offering a glimpse into the early days of the fictional chocolatier and his deep-rooted passion for all things chocolate.

Unveiled on Tuesday (July 11), the trailer showcases Chalamet's transformation into a younger version of the whimsical candy maker. Audiences are transported back in time to witness Wonka's enchanting journey of discovering cocoa beans, forging a heartfelt connection with a young orphan girl, and nurturing his dream of owning a chocolate store.

Directed by Paul King, "Wonka" is slated for release in December, set prior to the events of the 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," where Gene Wilder portrayed the iconic character in the adaptation of Roald Dahl's cherished 1964 book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

During a press preview of the trailer, Director Paul King shared his vision for the film, emphasising his commitment to staying faithful to Dahl's original work while delving deeper into Wonka's character. He expressed his desire to create a narrative that would have met with Dahl's approval had he ever explored the idea of a prequel.

Dahl's book narrates the tale of young Charlie Bucket, a child from an impoverished background who wins a golden ticket to tour Wonka's renowned chocolate factory alongside other children. Among them are the gluttonous Augustus Gloop, the gum-loving Violet Beauregarde, the spoiled Veruca Salt, and the television addict Mike Teevee.

The upcoming film transports viewers to a fictional European city, serving as the backdrop for Wonka's entry into a world populated by master chocolatiers. Echoing the iconic portrayals by Wilder and Depp in the 2005 film "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," Chalamet dons Wonka's signature top hat and long jacket, instantly capturing the character's essence.

The trailer also unveils Chalamet's remarkable co-stars, including Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and Hugh Grant, who portrays an Oompa Loompa, adding to the film's star-studded cast.