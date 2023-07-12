CNBC TV18
Timothee Chalamet debuts as young Willy Wonka in prequel's first trailer

By Anand Singha  Jul 12, 2023

The trailer also unveils Chalamet's remarkable co-stars, including Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and Hugh Grant, who portrays an Oompa Loompa, adding to the film's star-studded cast.

Timothee Chalamet, the talented 27-year-old actor renowned for his roles in "Dune" and "Call Me by Your Name," has made a dazzling debut as Willy Wonka in the first trailer for the highly-anticipated prequel film, "Wonka."

Following in the footsteps of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, Chalamet breathes new life into the enigmatic character, offering a glimpse into the early days of the fictional chocolatier and his deep-rooted passion for all things chocolate.
Unveiled on Tuesday (July 11), the trailer showcases Chalamet's transformation into a younger version of the whimsical candy maker. Audiences are transported back in time to witness Wonka's enchanting journey of discovering cocoa beans, forging a heartfelt connection with a young orphan girl, and nurturing his dream of owning a chocolate store.
