TikTok's new music feature aims to take on Spotify and Apple Music

TikTok ’s parent company ByteDance filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “TikTok Music” in May. According to the filing, the service would let users purchase, play, share, and download music. This comes as no surprise as all chart-busting numbers are on TikTok, or are they are chart-busters because they are on TikTok?

In 2020, ByteDance launched another music streaming service in India, Brazil and Indonesia called Resso Music, which has over 100 million downloads as of July 19. The app lets you create playlists, share songs on social media, and interact with the app’s community.

TikTok Music is also said to follow in its footprints with features that let you “create, share, and recommend playlists, comment on music, as well as livestream audio and video”.

In November 2021, a report by The Information suggested that Resso had a monthly active userbase of more than 40 million in the three countries and compared it with Spotify’s 381 million active users in 178 countries.

TikTok also allowed users to shift to Resso in case they wanted to listen to the full song or share it with their friends, keeping the user in the company ecosystem. This is sort of like how Snapchat scans a song for you through Shazam and lets you move to either Apple Music or Spotify if you want to listen to the full version.

Another report from Insider revealed that Resso’s monthly active users grew by 304 percent between January 2021 to January 2022 in India alone, as opposed to Spotify’s 38 percent growth in the country during the same time.